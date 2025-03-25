Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is spicing up its menu with the launch of its Bulgogi Takeover, featuring new offerings centered around the beloved Korean dish. Made with tender, thinly sliced marinated beef, bulgogi, which literally means “fire-grilled meat” offers a balance of smoky, sweet, and savory flavors. Bonchon is no stranger to incorporating this Korean cuisine staple into its menu with fan-favorite bulgogi fries and bulgogi tacos and now they’re taking it to the next level by introducing even more bulgogi-focused creations.

“Bulgogi has been on Bonchon’s menu since day one and our guests have loved pairing Bulgogi with other Korean favorites.” says Bonchon International R&D Chef Jae Park. “We’re always excited to deliver new ways for our guests to enjoy our fresh, modern take on this classic Korean comfort food.”

Bonchon’s signature bulgogi is now making its way into even more menu offerings, including tteokbokki, a popular street food made from simmered rice cakes, and udon, thick and flavorful noodles often used in soups and stir-fries. Another exciting addition combines Korea’s staple steamed rice with cheese, creating a rich and satisfying twist. “Adding bulgogi to these beloved dishes—both iconic Korean and modern—introduces an exciting flavor that’s sure to elevate every guest’s dining experience,” adds Park.

Bonchon’s Bulgogi Takeover

Guests can enjoy Bonchon’s newest bulgogi creations for just $13.99.

Cheesy Bulgogi Rice – Bulgogi served over steamed rice, covered with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with scallions, and drizzled with spicy mayo.

– Bulgogi served over steamed rice, covered with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with scallions, and drizzled with spicy mayo. Bulgogi Tteokbokki – Rice cakes simmered in bulgogi and Soy Garlic sauce with scallions and onions and topped with mozzarella cheese.

– Rice cakes simmered in bulgogi and Soy Garlic sauce with scallions and onions and topped with mozzarella cheese. Bulgogi Stir Fry Udon – Wheat noodles sauteed with bulgogi, Soy Garlic sauce, onions, and red bell peppers, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

“We’ve found that bulgogi is the perfect ingredient and flavor profile to innovate with,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “Its versatility and rich flavor profile adds decadence and heartiness to the dishes our guests love while staying true to the authentic flavors of Korean cuisine.”

New bulgogi menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery at participating restaurants. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.