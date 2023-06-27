Bonchon Launches New Sweet and Savory Korean BBQ Sauce

Bonchon, a global restaurant in fast-casual Asian fusion dining known for its distinctive crazy-crispy Korean double-fried chicken, is now offering a new sweet and savory Korean BBQ sauce.

Made with ingredients that are rooted in the brand’s Korean heritage, Bonchon’s Korean BBQ sauce features gochujang, rice vinegar and brown sugar, with flavors of garlic and sake balanced with sweet pear. The new sauce joins Bonchon’s signature Spicy and Soy Garlic sauces, creating a trio for guests to try.

“We are always looking for new ways for our guests to experience the joys of Korean comfort food,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “Our Korean BBQ sauce not only offers traditional flavors but also is a new way to enjoy our famously crunchy Korean fried chicken.”

Through July 6, Bonchon is offering guests 50 wings for $65 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day. During this time, guests can also enjoy free delivery on all orders placed through Bonchon’s website.

“Our crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken and new sauce are the perfect additions to any occasion or holiday,” says Bonchon Vice President of Marketing Christina Coy. “This time of year is filled with barbeques, picnics and gatherings, and we wanted to offer our guests more ways to spice up their summer and crunch out loud.”