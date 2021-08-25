Bonchon Lays Groundwork for Accelerated Growth

Bonchon announced its quarterly franchise signings including new multi-location deals in Ohio and Michigan.

The fast-growing restaurant brand has attracted new franchise partners across the country with many committing to multiple restaurant locations bolstered by Bonchon’s continued success and the debut of its new fast casual model earlier this year.

“Bonchon has put an aggressive growth plan in place these past few years which includes our new fast-causal model. Franchise partners see the efficiency and profitability in this concept, and we are experiencing growing popularity in the model as 72 percent of the restaurants opening this year will be fast casual,” says Greg Buchanan, Bonchon Senior VP Development.

Michigan, a new market debut for Bonchon, has a total of five new locations signed for the Great Lakes State. New Bonchon franchisee Myung Song and Eunju Jeong has signed on to open three of the state’s five new Bonchon restaurants. Song, Jeong and partner Danny Han will open two new Bonchon’s in Detroit. Ohio franchise partners Max Liu and Hong Zhong, 25-year industry veterans, will open three new locations in Kenwood and Cincinnati. The momentum continues with new franchise commitments this year in Queens, NY, Fort Worth, TX and Wilmington, DE—another new market debut for Bonchon.

“I was introduced to Bonchon when visiting family in New Jersey and was immediately interested. Bonchon’s corporate team has a proven track record with in-depth training programs and support systems in addition to marketing and advertising programs -- but ultimately It was the food, it’s just so delicious! We know Cincinnati will love it,” says Max Liu, Bonchon Franchise Partner, Ohio.

Bonchon’s momentum over the last two years has resulted in unwavering sales growth. According to Blackbox Enterprises, Bonchon’s two-year sales growth of +18.3% is higher than all restaurant segments and cuisines. This comes as no surprise after their recent announcement reporting 2020 sales consistently outpacing the other industry segments.

Bonchon has implemented new operational measures to support the 23 new openings this year with the debut of the fast-casual restaurant model, a standardized POS system, launch of online ordering and delivery integration through their proprietary online ordering channels in partnership with DoorDash Drive.