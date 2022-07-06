Bonchon Offering Free Delivery in July

Bonchon is sizzlin’ up the summer by honoring multiple chicken holidays with free delivery for the month of July.

Through July 31, Bonchon will offer free delivery to fans who place orders online or through the Bonchon USA app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“July’s two national holidays are cause for celebration – National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 and National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. We owe our success to the passion our customers hold for our fried chicken. We wouldn’t be who we are as a brand without it,” says Flynn Dekker, CEO at Bonchon. “Whether it’s our crave-worthy, hand-battered wings, drums or our crispy chicken strips, there is something for every chicken lover to enjoy, and we want to make it even more convenient with free delivery throughout the entire month.”

Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” is known for its Korean fried chicken that is hand-battered, and double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is carefully brushed with sauce to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to “Crunch Out Loud” with the global sensation as the restaurant continued to expand across the country.