Bonchon Offering Free Delivery Throughout January

Bonchon, a global restaurant concept known for its hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is ringing in the new year with a monthlong promotion for free delivery.



From January 4 to January 31, participating locations are offering free delivery to fans who place orders online or through the Bonchon USA app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. All deliveries will be completed through the brand’s third-party delivery partner, DoorDash.



“To kick off 2022 on the right foot, we want to reward our loyal fans and fried chicken fanatics everywhere by making the process of getting our flavorful wings and Korean specialty dishes to their door as easy as possible,” saysFlynn Dekker, CEO at Bonchon. “Taking away the added cost of delivery is our way of saying thank you for a successful 2021. It’s also a way to welcome in any new fans who want to take this as an opportunity to find out why Bonchon’s fried chicken is the best fried chicken.”



Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand battered, double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand continued to expand across the country.