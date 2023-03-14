Bonchon Opening Eighth Location in Illinois

Bonchon is bringing its eighth location to the state of Illinois.

The wildly popular restaurant, known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is announcing a new opening in Aurora at 4302 E New York St. Ting Ting Zheng, the owner and operator, will be officially opening the doors on March 31st.

“Bringing the Aurora community together with the delicious flavors and crunch that Bonchon has to offer is what I am looking forward to the most by opening this new location,” says Zheng. “The love for Bonchon is growing throughout Illinois and I hope to see more people discover what makes our fried chicken so special.”

Bonchon Aurora is a full dine-in location and everything on the menu is also available for takeout. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 390 locations worldwide and 120 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and strips, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

As strategic expansion continues and Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios.