Bonchon Opens First New Hampshire Location

With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Nashua has experienced before.



The wildly popular fast-casual concept known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken has announced its new restaurant opening at 341 Amherst Street. It is the first Bonchon location in New Hampshire, and is owned and operated by owner of another Bonchon in Lowell, Victor Vang.



“I could not be more excited that I get to be the first one to bring the Bonchon flavor to New Hampshire,” says Vang. “The community here are foodies and love indulging in tasty foods so I’m sure they will quickly come to appreciate the diversity in the menu.”



For those who want to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer, dine-in, take-out and third-party delivery will be available Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The grand opening celebration will be taking place on January 17 and the first 100 customers to visit the restaurant receive free chicken sandwiches.



“Victor is exactly the type of individual we want introducing Bonchon into Nashua. He understands what it takes to cultivate a new community of fans for the brand,” says Greg Buchanan, senior vice president of development at Bonchon. “I have a feeling that for Nashua, Bonchon will soon become a go-to meal time destination for friends and families.”



Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 370 locations worldwide and more than 114 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including Korean street corn, japchae, kimchi, chicken katsu, fried rice and potstickers.



As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate has restaurant experience, is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.