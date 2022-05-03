Bonchon Opens in Roseville, Minnesota

With its craveable flavors and crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Roseville has experienced before.



The wildly popular fast-casual concept known for its crispy, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken has announced its new restaurant opening at 2191 Snelling Avenue.



It will be owned and operated by Sam Zheng. This will be the sixth Bonchon location in the Twin Cities with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.



“The community in the Twin Cities can’t seem to get enough of our crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken and the unique flavors Bonchon has to offer, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to keep the love for this brand growing throughout the area,” says Zheng. “The other locations in Minnesota have had a lot of success, so we hope that our location will be embraced by current Bonchon lovers as well as bring in new fans who haven’t had a chance to experience the joy of our food yet.”



For those who want to explore the variety that Bonchon’s menu has to offer, dine-in, take-out and delivery will be offered to customers. The location is celebrating with a grand opening on May 16, offering free fried chicken for the first 100 guests in line limited to five pieces per person.



“We are always happy when we get to bring Bonchon to more people with the help of dedicated individuals like Sam. Those in the Roseville community should get their taste-buds ready for our Korean fried chicken,” says Greg Buchanan, chief administrative officer at Bonchon. “Sam’s restaurant is certainly going to be an instant hit as people get to revel in the crunch and quality of our chicken.”



Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With 385-plus locations worldwide and more than 115 locations in the U.S., the Korean chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.



As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate has restaurant experience, is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.