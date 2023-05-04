Bonchon Partners with Illustrator Min Heo to Create Graphic T-Shirts Honoring Korean Culture

Bonchon, the global restaurant known for its distinctive Korean fried chicken and Asian fusion cuisine, is collaborating with San Francisco-based illustrator Min Heo to create a limited-edition graphic shirt that symbolizes the Korean culture for AAPI Heritage Month. The shirts will be available through the Bonchon website for $20 May 8-31, with all proceeds to be donated to Stop AAPI Hate.

Heo, renowned for her whimsical and playful art style, incorporated important Korean symbols in the design, which features a blue tiger among hibiscus flowers, the national flower of South Korea.

“Tigers are an important part of Korean culture and folklore, representing power and strength, and are often used symbolically in the fight against AAPI hate,” says Heo. “The hibiscus flower is the South Korean national flower (mugunghwa), and the colors are the same as those on the national flag, which I wanted to be represented.”

As a brand that was born in Busan, South Korea, Bonchon’s goal is to spread the joy of Korean comfort food globally while also paying tribute to, celebrating and safeguarding the AAPI community.

“Bonchon in Korean means my hometown, my roots, and we wanted to celebrate AAPI month by honoring those roots and contributing to a cause that can have a positive impact on the AAPI community,” says Bonchon Vice President of Marketing Christina Coy. “Min Heo did a beautiful job creating a design that is true to Korean heritage, and we’re eager to see our guests wearing the shirts and joining the fight against bias.”