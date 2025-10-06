Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is now using Opus Training, giving Bonchon employees access to Opus’ mobile-first training operations platform. With Opus, Bonchon is addressing key pain points for franchise operators and giving employees access to fast training on-the-go, in multiple languages, helping the company drive better consistency and fueling growth with a fast-to-market solution that ensures brand consistency.

Bonchon, which is known for its signature Korean fried chicken and distinctive menu offerings that include new and limited time options, is using Opus to power ambitious growth goals and drive consistency across its existing 150 U.S. locations. Bonchon plans to open 30 new locations per year with an eventual goal of 500 U.S. locations.

To do that with the consistency and signature flavors customers expect, Bonchon needed a fast, adaptive training and operations platform that the company could deploy quickly. Bonchon used Opus to build a custom toolkit for franchisees and in three months since becoming an Opus customer, has achieved 90% monthly engagement rates on training activities. It’s using the platform to maintain brand standards, drive consistency and train its diverse workforce in more than 10 languages, fueling rapid expansion.

“As a franchised business, we needed a partner to help us scale across locations with an urgency and speed-to-market that matches our own ambitions. Opus has become a critical component of our franchise success and our ability to grow the way we want to,” said Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. “Opus lets us move as quickly as we want and that means our teams have what they need to maintain our signature taste.”

Meeting the Challenge of Rapid Multi-Unit Expansion

For Bonchon, it’s vital to balance the authentic Korean flavors and consistent execution customers expect with a rapid growth plan. Opus’ platform allows Bonchon to use technology to move quickly as a business and rapidly train its staff in different facets of operations, from food preparation techniques to customer service standards.

“Using Opus means we can get people trained quickly and then continue to develop them with consistency,” said Ashley Helkenn, Head of Learning, Development and Ops Services at Bonchon. “Opening more locations means making sure that we can meet team needs across dozens of locations. Opus allows us to get them up to speed quickly, in whatever language they prefer, and keep our standards where they need to be.”

Immediate Impact

In just three months since becoming an Opus customer, Bonchon has achieved remarkable results that directly support its expansion strategy.

Bonchon completed its implementation with Opus ahead of schedule and has already built a robust plan that makes it simple to enable its franchised locations across the U.S.

This includes:

A comprehensive toolkit built using Opus’ platform that’s designed to address key pain points for franchise operators. This includes training for all staff, considerations for compliance, task management support and additional resources.

Accessibility to every corner of Bonchon’s diverse workforce. Bonchon employees are completing training and other key tasks on Opus’ platform in more than 10 languages.

Bonchon’s approach is ensuring consistent execution of new menu rollouts across locations, and it’s seen nearly double adoption rates for training efforts since working with Opus compared to previous efforts.

“Bonchon is the type of business we love to work with — a clear identity and brand, a franchise model with an ambitious path to grow and expand, and a high standard for excellent food and customer service,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO and co-founder of Opus. “We’re proud to support Bonchon’s efforts and to give their frontline workforce and managers a way to be connected, drive consistency, build skills quickly and deliver incredible results.”