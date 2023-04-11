Bonchon Readies for Growth in Arkansas

Bonchon is finally bringing its famous Korean fried chicken to the state of Arkansas. Residents will soon be able to indulge in the crave-worthy crunch that has put chicken-fanatics on the ‘Crunch Out Loud’ movement across the nation.

Two separate multi-unit franchise deals were signed for The Natural State. New Bonchon franchise partner, San Mirafuentes, will bring three locations to Jonesboro and Little Rock. Jeff Poole, also a new franchise partner, will open two locations in Bentonville and Fayetteville. Mirafuentes lives in Jonesboro and is a seasoned tech leader in network and engineering operations. He currently works with an EdTech startup dedicated to serving underprivileged communities. Poole attended the University of Arkansas and comes from a family of restaurant operators — his father was in the restaurant business for more than 25 years.

“As someone who is a part of the local community, a food spot like Bonchon is what we’re missing here. I’m eager to be the first to bring the brand to Arkansas along with Jeff. I know the people here will fall in love with our fried chicken and menu variety quickly,” says Mirafuentes. Poole adds, “Starting to work in the restaurant industry with my dad at the age of 12 taught me what it takes to keep a business like this going from operations, to having the right employees, to a menu that has a little bit of something for everybody. I look forward to getting back to my roots with this new venture with Bonchon.”

Bonchon has 120-plus units domestically and more than 400 locations globally. At present, the brand is prioritizing growth in key markets across the U.S. including California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

“When we enter a new market, this presents an opportunity for us to introduce a new audience of people to what we already know to be true — Bonchon has the best fried chicken around. Also, it is strong indication of our growth as a brand,” says Amanda Millikan, VP of Franchise Development for Bonchon. “We’re ready for the Jonesboro, Little Rock, Bentonville and Fayetteville communities to embrace our flavorful Korean fried chicken that we all know and love.”

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand battered, double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand expanded across the country.

As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.