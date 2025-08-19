Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is turning up the heat with its all-new lineup of bacon kimchi menu items. The brand’s latest menu innovation offers a bold combination of stir-fried kimchi and sizzling bacon, layered with Bonchon’s signature Spicy sauce, for the perfect balance of heat and flavor. This flavorful collaboration delivers a selection of dishes rooted in Korean tradition, reimagined with a modern twist.

“These dishes were inspired by the idea of bridging familiar American comfort flavors with one of Korea’s most iconic tastes,” says Bonchon R&D Chef Jae Park. “By combining a classic American ingredient, bacon, with the bold and distinctly Korean flavor of kimchi, we’ve created a menu that is approachable, exciting, and undeniably Bonchon.”

Kimchi, an iconic Korean staple most commonly served as a side dish or incorporated into main courses like stew or fried rice, is made from fermented vegetables and cabbage that are salted and seasoned with a bold blend of spices. While traditionally offered on Bonchon’s menu as a side dish for a salty, sour, and spicy kick, kimchi is now being featured for a limited time in new takes on the brand’s staple menu items, such as stir-fried udon and crispy seasoned fries.

Bacon Kimchi Menu Highlights

Bacon Kimchi Stir Fry Udon – Wheat noodles stir-fried with bacon, pork belly, kimchi, and onions in Soy Garlic and Spicy sauce, topped with a fried egg and scallions.

Wheat noodles stir-fried with bacon, pork belly, kimchi, and onions in Soy Garlic and Spicy sauce, topped with a fried egg and scallions. Bacon Kimchi Rice Bowl – Bacon, pork belly, kimchi, and onions sautéed in Soy Garlic and Spicy sauce, served over steamed rice. Topped with a fried egg and scallions.

– Bacon, pork belly, kimchi, and onions sautéed in Soy Garlic and Spicy sauce, served over steamed rice. Topped with a fried egg and scallions. Bacon Kimchi Fries – Seasoned fries topped with bacon, pork belly, stir-fried kimchi and onions, topped with mozzarella cheese, scallions, and a drizzle of spicy mayo.

“As a Korean fried chicken brand, Bonchon has always been about more than chicken—it’s about sharing the taste of Korea in ways that resonate across cultures,” says Suzie Tsai, CEO of Bonchon. “The Bacon Kimchi series reflects our mission: to stay true to our roots while embracing innovation.”

The new bacon kimchi menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, visit www.bonchon.com.