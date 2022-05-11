Bonchon Signs Agreement to Grow in Los Angeles Area

Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with 115 U.S. locations, announced it has signed a franchise agreement to open three locations throughout the Los Angeles area. It will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken, to residents in neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles and Bakersfield. Kenneth Park is the entrepreneur leading the charge on the development of these Korean fried chicken restaurants, with the first location slated to open in early 2023.



This announcement comes at an exciting time for the brand, which has 385-plus units worldwide including in the countries of Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam. Bonchon is also ramping up its growth initiative in key cities across the United States.



“The SoCal community and Bonchon go together seamlessly. Not only is our food loved by residents throughout the L.A. area already, but also the diverse cultures in the city make this a perfect fit,” said Greg Buchanan, chief administrative officer at Bonchon. “As we continue on our journey to grow with multi-unit operators, we are eager to connect with many talented individuals passionate about spreading Bonchon’s culture and flavors to communities across the world.”



In addition to the brand’s growth planned for the Los Angeles market, there are several other factors driving Bonchon’s impressive momentum, such as reaching a 21%* five-year growth rate and securing several commitments from franchise groups. Also notable, current average unit volume has reached $1.57 million and according to Black Box Intelligence data, Bonchon has consistently outperformed all other segments and cuisines in its two-year metrics (2021 vs. 2019) with positive 23% same store sales as of Dec. 25, 2021. The brand has displayed its perseverance and the ability it has to thrive in all market conditions.



As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate has restaurant experience, is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.



Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand battered, double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand continued to expand across the country.