Bonchon Signs Deal to Grow in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with 115 U.S. locations, announced it has signed a franchise agreement to open six locations throughout Maryland and Washington D.C. It will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to more residents throughout the D.C. metro area, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken, with plans to open in neighborhoods throughout Bethesda, Wheaton and Silver Spring. JSM Development, LLC will be spearheading the development of the restaurants. The first location is expected to open by February 2023.

This announcement comes at an exciting time for the brand, which has 385-plus units worldwide including in the countries of Cambodia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam. Bonchon recently announced it is ramping up its growth initiative in key cities across the United States, including the Midwest, Northeast, Western and Southern markets.

“Bonchon is already a favorite mealtime destination for residents in Maryland and Washington D.C., so we know that these restaurants will be a great success,” says Greg Buchanan, senior vice president of development at Bonchon. “Building strong relationships with operators dedicated to bringing our special food and culture to more neighborhoods will continue to grow our footprint across the world.”

In addition to the brand’s growth planned for the Maryland and Washington D.C. market, there are several other factors driving Bonchon’s impressive momentum, such as reaching a 25.4 percent five-year franchise growth rate and securing several commitments from franchise groups. Also notable, current average unit volume has reached $1.39 million and according to Black Box Intelligence data, Bonchon has consistently outperformed all other segments and cuisines in its two-year metrics (2021 vs. 2019) with positive 23% same store sales as of Dec. 25, 2021. The brand has displayed its perseverance and the ability it has to thrive in all market conditions.

As its unwavering commitment to strategic expansion continues and as Bonchon locations sustain consistent sales growth, multi-unit operators have placed a high priority on adding the concept into their portfolios. An ideal Bonchon franchise candidate has restaurant experience, is dedicated to operational excellence and maintains a commitment to customer service and product quality.

Bonchon, which translates from Korean to English as “my hometown,” is known for its signature Korean fried chicken that is hand battered, double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is hand brushed to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to Crunch Out Loud with the global sensation as the brand continued to expand across the country.