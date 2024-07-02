Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is debuting a new chicken sandwich, which gives the traditional chicken sandwich a Korean-style upgrade that guests will crave. The new sandwich is offered with a choice of Bonchon’s signature sauces that include Soy Garlic, Spicy, or Korean BBQ.

“The new chicken sandwich is something our guests have been asking for,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “We knew if we added a sandwich to our menu, we had to do it different and better with a Korean edge.”

Bonchon’s chicken sandwich is cooked the Bonchon way, a chicken breast is double fried to make it extra crispy and hand-brushed with sauce to keep the crunch. Bonchon’s three signature sauces were developed in South Korea and makes this chicken sandwich one of a kind. The sandwich is on a warm brioche bun with fresh coleslaw and comes with a side of fries. Available just in time for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, the new sandwich will quickly become a menu item that keeps guests coming back.

“We do chicken better than anyone and we are bringing that expertise to this sandwich,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “Come celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with us this Saturday and give it a try.”

The chicken sandwich will be a permanent addition to the menu and is available for dining in, pick up, and delivery at participating restaurants. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.