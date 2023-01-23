Bonchon’s Hand-Battered Chicken Strips Return to Menu

Bonchon’s original, hand-battered chicken strips are back and even more crave-worthy. Chicken-crazed fans can continue celebrating the Lunar new year with a special strip and fries meal for $10.99.

“With the New Year in full swing, we want to show our guests that we both appreciate and listen to their feedback. We found that they missed our hand-battered strips, so, our original chicken strips are back and they’re better than ever,” says Flynn Dekker, CEO at Bonchon. “This deal is perfect for all chicken fanatics looking for a budget-friendly, satisfying meal. We are more than happy to give our loyal fans a special way to start the year off right and show them why Bonchon has the best fried chicken around.”

Starting January 23, for a limited time, all Bonchon locations are offering guests a meal of four chicken strips with fries and a choice of its signature Spicy or Soy Garlic sauces for $10.99. The promotion is available for dine-in and carryout as well as online or delivery orders.

Bonchon, which translates to “my hometown,” is known for its Korean fried chicken that is hand-battered, and double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is carefully brushed with sauce to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to begin “Crunching Out Loud” with the global sensation and it has continued to expand to more than 120 locations throughout the country.