Boneless Wings Return to Jack's Family Restaurants for Limited Time

Football is back and so are Jack’s Boneless Wings—for a limited time. A fan-favorite, Jack’s Boneless Wings are the perfect mix of juicy, white meat chicken and crispy breading, and are tossed in one of three mouthwatering sauces—Honey BBQ, Classic Buffalo and the new Alabama White Sauce.

Starting on September 9, Jack’s latest LTO not only feeds the tailgate but also fuels the players. Specifically, Jack’s has teamed up with a player from each of college football’s fiercest two rivalries: The University of Alabama and Auburn University. Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders and Auburn Linebacker Owen Pappoe have partnered with Jack’s to create their own custom Jack’s combo meals, which includes their favorite boneless wings flavor, side item, milkshake and extra condiments! Customers can order their favorite player’s meals exclusively online or on the Jack’s app.

“There are few football rivalries that match up to The University of Alabama and Auburn University, so we are thrilled to be teaming up with Sanders and Pappoe to launch one of our customers’ favorite limited time offers,” says Billie Jo Waara, Jack’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Regardless of who you cheer for, one thing all football fans can agree on is that football is better with Jack’s Boneless Wings.”

Jack’s Boneless Wings have returned after their launch last year as customers flooded social media to support the resurgence of the craveable bites. And with the success of the latest Jack’s Alabama White Sauce release, Jack’s is excited to introduce a new flavor that is sure to deliver a bold, Southern-inspired flavor.

“Jack’s fans have spoken, and so we are bringing back boneless wings during many Southern friends’ and families’ favorite time of year—football season. Not only are we offering a new flavor this year, but we’re also partnering with college rival players to create an even more unique Southern experience for our customers,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s CEO.