Bonita Bowls, a fast casual chain specializing in smoothie bowls, poke bowls, wraps and other healthy offerings, announces its expansion with the opening of its fifth corporate location in La Grange, IL. The brand will also launch its franchise division with a new store in Wheaton, IL later this year.

Now open, Bonita Bowls La Grange is delivering its delicious, tropical-inspired product mix to both residents and visitors of the Illinois suburb. The 1,100 square foot shop, located at 114 W Calendar Avenue, features vibrant design elements such as colorful, cascading florals and eye-catching artwork. Customers can enjoy healthy and affordable menu items such as the Bali Bowl, featuring fresh ingredients like acai, gluten-free granola, blueberries, strawberries and honey, and the Nama Colada Smoothie with coconut, pineapple and agave blended in coconut milk.

The new store joins four other Bonita Bowls locations in Glen Ellyn, IL, Elmhurst, IL, Downers Grove, IL and Park Ridge, IL. “We’ve come such a long way since launching our first smoothie shop in November of 2021, and we’re fortunate to have experienced steady growth over the last four years,” said Kyle Kissane, CEO and Founder of Bonita Bowls. “We look forward to bringing our delicious product mix to La Grange and Wheaton later this year, with additional franchise locations to come.”

A native of Illinois, Kissane has led the company toward a steady climb by honing in on the suburbs of Chicago for new locations – towns which are often overlooked for the city’s bustling downtown area. He now looks forward to launching Bonita Bowls’ franchise division with a new store in Wheaton, IL, in partnership with franchisees, Traci and Oscar Suazo. Longtime residents of Illinois, the husband and wife team are excited to deliver Bonita Bowls’ wellness-inspired menu to Wheaton’s downtown area later this summer.

“The Bonita Bowls concept was something that I believed in from the very beginning,” said Traci Suazo. “Since discovering acai bowls, I would regularly try to recreate or find one in Chicago, until one day when I walked into a Bonita Bowls store. They hit the mark to an exact liking. And, the rest is history. Oscar and I feel very honored to be the brand’s first franchisees.”