Bonita Bowls, a fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in superfood smoothies, smoothie and poke bowls, wraps and other healthy offerings, today announces its continued expansion with the opening of two new locations in the suburbs of Chicago

Beginning in October, Bonita Bowls will open its first franchise store in the downtown area of Wheaton, IL. Located at 101 West Front Street, guests will be welcomed by a colorful and vibrant interior, inspired by the tropics. Menu items will include fresh and affordable bites, including the Mando Bowl featuring a base of acai and coconut, and the Summer Sunset smoothie with mango, banana and a Dulce de Leche drizzle. Franchisees Traci and Oscar Suazo, a local husband-and-wife team, have partnered with Bonita Bowls on its first franchise venture and are excited to deliver the brand’s delicious product mix to the area. “The Bonita Bowls concept was something that we believed in from the very beginning,” said Traci Suazo. “Oscar and I feel very honored to be the brand’s first franchisees.”

In September, Bonita Bowls will also open a new corporate store in Lemont, IL, located at 225 Canal Street, Unit A. Both the Lemont and Wheaton locations will join five existing Bonita Bowls shops, owned and operated by Kyle Kissane, Founder of Bonita Bowls. A native of Illinois, Kissane’s passion for delivering healthy dining options to the Chicago area, has positioned Bonita Bowls to become one of the fastest-emerging brands in Illinois. The opening of Bonita Bowls Lemont and Bonita Bowls Wheaton are part of an ambitious plan to grow the brand’s national footprint with 10 new stores across Illinois in 2026.

To further support Bonita Bowls growth, Kissane recently appointed seasoned restaurant veteran Stacey Carroll as Regional Manager. With a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management and a culinary background, Carroll will bring over 30 years of experience to her new role. “Since our launch in 2021, we’ve strategically expanded our footprint in Illinois from just one shop to seven and are excited to reach new heights in Q3 and beyond with the support of Carroll and our team,” said Kissane.