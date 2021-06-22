Booskerdoo Seeks Franchisees in the Tri-State Area

Booskerdoo is now working with and seeking franchisees to grow with in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

With their six stores in New Jersey and New York, Booskerdoo is changing taste buds one customer at a time. Booskerdoo has discovered that once a coffee drinker experiences fresh and far-more delicious coffee, the stale, low-grade stuff from the leading brands just doesn’t cut it anymore. From then on, that consumer becomes a customer for life.

“Fresh roasted coffee tastes amazing, and the vast majority of coffee drinkers have never had it before,” says Mr. Caverly. “Once you do, you’ll want it again and again. It drastically eleveates the morning coffee routine at the same price point as Starbucks.”

Roasting 100 percent specialty grade (the highest grade of coffee) with proprietary techniques, all coffee is brewed with industry leading equipment and custom reverse osmosis water filtration systems by baristas who go through its Certified Barista Training Program. The smell of the roasting coffee permeates the shop’s neighborhood, and the smell of fresh baked goods captivates each customer as they walk in.

“We always wondered why good bakeries almost always have bad coffee, and good coffee shops nearly always have lousy food,” says co-founder Amelia Caverly. “We thought, why can’t we do both? So we did.” Booskerdoo’s food program includes (just to name a few) hand pies, scones, cookies, donut puffs, muffins, and a line of made-to-order breakfast sandwiches that don’t require a hood.

Coupled with product quality, Booskerdoo has a direct focus on a customer experience that makes people feel welcomed and care-free. “From day one, we created an anti-coffee-snob culture that invites all coffee, cold brew, espresso, matcha, and bakery addicts to enjoy the best,” says Mr. Caverly. “We’re not in the business of selling coffee. We’re in the business of making people happy.”