Boostly, the leading provider of automated SMS marketing and feedback solutions for restaurants, has raised $22 million in growth capital, led by PeakSpan Capital with participation from existing investors Y Combinator, Trestle Partners, and Singularity Capital. This significant Series A round comes just six months after Boostly’s $5.6 million Seed round, underscoring the company’s extraordinary growth trajectory and market potential. The fresh capital will fuel innovation and expansion as Boostly continues to empower restaurant owners to unlock the value of their first-party customer data and drive revenue with proven marketing tools and strategies.

The restaurant industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by evolving customer behaviors and digital engagement channels including online ordering systems and delivery services. Boostly addresses this shift by providing an SMS marketing platform that leverages behavioral-based marketing and gamified texting experiences, delivering engagement rates 10x higher than standard text marketing offers. With a patent-pending process that aggregates restaurant customer data and accelerates SMS subscriber opt-in 5x faster than traditional solutions, Boostly is redefining how restaurants connect with their customers.

Boostly currently serves over 1,200 restaurant locations across the U.S. and Canada, demonstrating the rapid adoption and the effectiveness of its platform. Founded by restaurant-tech veterans Shane and Mikey Murphy, who previously built and sold an online ordering company and led a restaurant operations software firm, Boostly is driven by a deep understanding of restaurateurs’ needs and challenges.

“Restaurant owners are among the hardest working individuals in our country, managing operations while actively working alongside their staff everyday,” said Shane Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Boostly. “They need a marketing system that operates on autopilot, provides clear ROI, and makes their life simple. We’ve gamified the SMS marketing experience in order to produce exponentially more engagement and revenue than traditional marketing options available to restaurant owners. Our success is directly tied to our customers’ success, and our platform is designed to provide rocket fuel that helps them grow.”

Restaurants accumulate vast amounts of valuable customer data through daily operations, yet many struggle to leverage it effectively. Boostly’s platform transforms this untapped resource into actionable insights, enabling restaurants to drive repeat business and enhance customer loyalty. By integrating first-party data from multiple sources, Boostly builds fully compliant, opted-in audiences, empowering restaurant owners with automated, intelligent marketing campaigns that generate millions in incremental revenue and thousands of real-time customer reviews.

Boostly’s dedication to restaurant owners extends beyond technology. The company delivers an intuitive, elegantly designed platform supported by transparent reporting, revenue attribution, and white-glove customer service, ensuring measurable impact while allowing restaurateurs to focus on running their businesses.

Matt Melymuka, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan Capital, who will join Boostly’s board of directors, emphasized the company’s significance in the evolving marketing landscape: “With increasing privacy regulations limiting traditional digital advertising, first-party data has become a critical asset. Most restaurants sit on a goldmine of customer data but lack the tools to harness it effectively. Boostly provides a fully compliant, automated solution to transform this data into revenue-driving engagement. Shane and Mikey exemplify the type of entrepreneurs we seek—visionary, capital-efficient, and dedicated to solving a