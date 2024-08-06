Boostly, an innovative marketing platform for restaurants, has raised $5.6 million in seed funding led by Trestle Partners, with participation from Relish Works, Singularity Capital, and Y Combinator. This investment will accelerate Boostly’s mission to provide rocket fuel for restaurants by leveraging customer data to drive orders and revenue with minimal effort. “We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Boostly,” said Thomas Babcock, Founder and Partner at Trestle Partners. “We were immediately drawn to the company as we discovered how meaningfully the platform increased revenue and saved restaurant owners valuable time. Boostly is an easy to use, highly ROI-generative software platform serving a real need in the restaurant industry. Additionally, each customer we spoke to raved about the founders, team, and customer service.”

Boostly has facilitated over $50 million in restaurant sales since inception, demonstrating the platform’s effectiveness in generating substantial returns for its clients. Jaime, owner of a community-focused pizzeria, explained, “My shop has been open for 23 years. We’re an established business and I honestly thought all the fast growth was over. I started with Boostly in April. For April and May we were up 20% over April and May last year. For the first week in June we’re up almost 33%. I’m generating over $20,000 in additional sales per month! Absolutely the best marketing I’ve ever done.”

Boostly’s automated platform has enabled thousands of restaurants across North America to build a CRM for both online and offline customers, utilizing SMS marketing to effectively engage customers. Boostly addresses the challenge of building a large SMS subscriber base quickly by working seamlessly with all of a restaurant’s technology sources to gather relevant insights and deliver uniquely engaging messages that achieve 10x greater engagement rates than traditional SMS marketing systems.

Founded by repeat entrepreneurs, Shane and Mikey Murphy, Boostly leverages their extensive experience in the restaurant technology space. With the new funding, Boostly plans to expand its team, enhance its platform, and increase its market presence.