Born From The Lime Truck Starts Franchising Program

Born From The Lime Truck, California-based brand known for delivering healthy and delicious Cali-Mexican-inspired cuisine made from scratch utilizing the highest quality of ingredients, announces today that their brick-and-mortar restaurant, and affiliated Food Truck concepts are available for franchising coast-to-coast for either restaurant-only or combined restaurant and food truck opportunities.

Founded in 2010 by Daniel Shemtob, winner of the Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” and “The Great Food Truck Race All-Stars,” The Lime Truck has built a reputation throughout California for offering local, organic, and sustainably sourced ingredients paired with inventive recipes. Poised for exponential growth and earning potential, interested franchise partners are invited to learn more at www.thelimetruck.com/franchise/.

Shemtob first appeared on “The Great Food Truck Race” in season two, bringing home a win for The Lime Truck in the competition-style show against seven other teams. The Lime Truck returned to the Food Network for season 14 this year, with Shemtob triumphing again with a victory during the finale episode on July 11, 2021. The Lime Truck has unlocked a massive opportunity, resulting in a robust catering business with clientele including The Los Angeles Clippers, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more in addition to storefront locations in Westwood and Irvine, TLT Food (The Lime Truck Food) is the product of a good home; raised on local sustainable ingredients, a playful menu, and love for customers. The brand recently further innovated with the addition of the Taco Box to the menu for a take-home, build-yourself experience, guaranteeing #NoMoreSoggyTacos with The Lime Truck’s signature commitment to being 100% fresh and 100% made from scratch. Due to the overwhelming response to the brand’s fresh, authentic approach, The Lime Truck has decided to franchise to bring the quintessential Southern California fare to customers nationwide.

“This is just the beginning of a much bigger vision of where The Lime Truck is headed,” says Daniel Shemtob, Executive Chef and Co-Founder of The Lime Truck. “From our hand-made tortillas made in-house to our fresh ingredients sourced from farmers we work in partnership with, it has been so rewarding to build our brand in our home market and we are now excited to bring our Southern California vibes, vibrant, bold, flavors and multi-pronged business model to business owners and customers across the country.”

The franchising opportunity with Born From the Lime Truck restaurant and Food Truck concept provides franchise partners the appeal of a menu filled with ethically sourced, healthy, and delicious items paired with ample corporate support and training to ensure an efficient and profitable operation. The Food Truck and Cali-Mex market is rapidly growing and franchisees will be able to tap into this budding market with low cost of entry for business owners, in addition to the flexibility and freedom of tapping into the Born From The Lime Truck brand through both a storefront and food truck footprint in each franchisee's respective communities.