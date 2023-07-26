Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack to Open Fort Mill Restaurant on July 31

Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack announced it will open its Fort Mill restaurant at 11 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Bossy Beulah’s is located in the former Coleman’s Garage building at 314 N. White Street, across from Elisha Park.

Bossy Beulah’s will celebrate the opening of its fourth location with various giveaways for the first guests, including a $100 gift card “Bossy swag pack” with a souvenir cup, koozie, and pin for the first 50 people, a $25 gift card and “Bossy swag pack” for the second 50 people, and five people out of the first 100 will be randomly chosen to receive free Beaut chicken sandwiches for a year.

In addition, Bossy Beulah’s will host the “Big Bossy Bash” grand opening party on Saturday, August 5, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. The bash will include kids’ activities, giveaways, and live broadcasts from WSOC 103.7FM personality Catherine Lane.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our first South Carolina location and to become part of the Fort Mill community. We invite everyone to join us both days to try our signature fried chicken and enjoy a fun-filled celebration, plus you might walk away with the grand prize of free Beauts for a year,” says Jim Noble, owner.

Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack’s Fort Mill location is 2,300 square feet, offering indoor and outdoor seating for approximately 130 guests. Unique to this location is a partially covered patio, offering outdoor seating in both the shade and sun. Guests will enjoy Bossy Beulah’s coveted Beaut chicken sandwich featuring Joyce Farms chicken breast, Duke’s Mayo, and house made pickles on a Copain Bakery bun, alongside other menu items such as the Hot Thigh Sandwich, Bossy Salad, and Bossy Bites, plus soft serve ice cream and more desserts made locally by Copain Bakery and a selection of wine and craft beer. Bossy Beulah’s also offers catering.