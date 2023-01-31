Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack Sets Opening Date for Second Charlotte Location

Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack will open its second Charlotte location at 11 a.m. on February 2 in the South End neighborhood, welcoming the first 50 guests on opening day with a prize of free chicken sandwiches for one year.

“Our team couldn’t be more thrilled to open this new location of Bossy Beulah’s in Charlotte and we want to reward the people who help us open the doors this Thursday,” says owner Jim Noble. “The convenient location in South End and the expansive space will allow us to serve more people but also provide a space more conducive to gathering and staying a while.”

The South End restaurant, located at 2932 Griffith Street, is twice the size of the original location on Freedom Drive. The 2,400 square foot restaurant offers seating for 146 guests, 70 inside and 76 on a 1,500 square foot outdoor patio. Additionally, this location offers a pick-up window for walk-up, online and call-in orders, and both an indoor and outdoor bar serving craft beer and wine. Bossy Beulah’s has six dedicated parking spaces located along Griffith Street in front of the restaurant for guests.

Bossy Beulah’s is a tribute to Noble’s great aunt, Beulah (Beaut, for short), who often fried chicken on Sundays after church and watched over Noble and his siblings and cousins when they were children.

“Beaut, as we called her in our family, was a fixture in my childhood. She was a character, and could fry chicken better than anyone I’ve ever known,” says Noble.

Aunt Beaut’s fried chicken is the staple at Bossy Beulah’s, served on The Beaut sandwich (Joyce Farms chicken breast, Duke’s Mayo, house made pickles on a Copain bun), in addition to Bossy Bites (hand-cut and hand-breaded Joyce Farms chicken breast bites), Wings, the Hot Thighs sandwich (hand breaded, boneless Joyce Farms chicken thigh drenched in house made hot sauce and topped with pickles on a Copain bun), and the Bossy Salad (Bossy Bites on a salad of local greens). The menu also includes fries, Iredell slaw, a Simple Salad, cookies and hand pies made by Copain Bakery, and soft serve ice cream. Bossy Beulah’s anticipates adding breakfast offerings at the South End location.

Beginning Feb. 2nd, Bossy Beulah’s will open daily at 11:00 a.m. for in-person and online orders. The restaurant will add delivery in the coming weeks.

In addition to giving away free Beaut sandwiches for one year to the first people in line, Bossy Beulah’s will also give away a prize pack including apparel and a $25 gift card to one lucky person who follows @bossybeulahs on Instagram and signs up for the restaurant’s rewards program. “Bossy Bucks” will reward guests by giving them $10 to spend during their birthday month and $10.50 bonus cash for every $150 spent at Bossy Beulah’s (any location). Additionally, everyone who enrolls receives 45 Bossy Bucks upon signup, which can be done online.