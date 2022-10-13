Boston Market Adds Two Rotisserie Chicken Dishes to Menu

To kick off fall on a flavorful note, Boston Market is adding two new rotisserie chicken dishes to its menu: Parmesan Tuscan Rotisserie Chicken and Peri Peri Rotisserie Chicken.

Available now, the two sauces are perfect for those looking to amp up the flavor. Customers can choose from the creamy and cheesy Parmesan Tuscan sauce, with parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes, or the spicy and tangy Peri Peri sauce.

Both will be available nationwide beginning Monday, Oct. 10 and for a limited time. The new flavors can be ordered on its own or in several combo meals: