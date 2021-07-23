Boston Market and Waitr Strike a Delivery Deal

Waitr Holdings Inc., a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced a new partnership with Boston Market. Waitr and Bite Squad will begin offering delivery from Boston Market locations across the nation.

Boston Market is the latest recognizable national brand to add Waitr and Bite Squad for delivery in 2021. In addition to adding several popular established restaurants to its platform, Waitr has brought new service to a long string of underserved cities and towns this year.

“Increasing our restaurant variety and partnering with the top restaurant names in the business is a reflection of our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve,” says Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “These moves and many others have also strengthened our market presence in the on-demand delivery sector.”

Boston Market has more than 330 U.S. locations and is considered a truly iconic restaurant chain with high quality, delicious choices for the entire family. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens. The restaurant also recently launched a new dessert menu. The new dessert line includes several single-serving sweets, as well as larger shareable indulgences.

“The addition of Waitr delivery creates yet a new level of convenience for our customers looking for a quality homestyle meal – and now new desserts – without ever having to leave the comfort of their own home,” says Rosie Davenport, VP, Off-Premise & Virtual Sales for Boston Market.