Boston Market Launches New Smokehouse Favorites

The iconic rotisserie kitchen brand, Boston Market, has launched its Smokehouse Favorites, which are available only from now until September 11.

Taste for yourself some smoky, tangy, and meaty barbecue staples including rotisserie chicken, smoked cheddar pork sausage, tender pulled pork and fall-off-the-bone ribs. Pair these in either our 2 or 3 Meat Combo Plate or instead, have some napkins ready for diving into the Pulled Pork Sandwich, stacked high with pickles and bbq sauce on a brioche bun.