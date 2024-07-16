Botrista, the company behind data-driven, automated beverage platform, has successfully closed Series C funding round, bringing its total capital raised to $120 million since inception. This substantial investment underscores Botrista’s growing market presence and indicates a significant shift in the restaurant industry’s approach to cold beverage menus, reflecting the increasing global demand for quality and innovative flavor profiles.

Since its establishment in 2017, Botrista has rapidly developed into a recognized industry player, working with partners in 37 states. The company’s advanced platform enables restaurants to effortlessly serve an extensive range of high-margin, on-trend cold beverages – from boba drinks and refreshers to smoothies, shakes, cold brew coffees, lemonades, cocktails, and energy drinks – all from a single, efficient machine.

This innovative solution has attracted the attention of major players in the food service industry and secured significant investment from global leaders, including the Series C round’s lead investor. Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC). JFC, a global restaurant company with 18 brands in 33 countries, the second fastest-growing restaurant brand in the world.

Sean Hsu, CEO of Botrista and ex-Tesla automation engineer, expressed his passion for the partnership with JFC: “JFC’s support validates the vision for a more exciting beverage menu,” Hsu said. “This new funding will fuel our hyper-expansion into new markets and help more of our partners elevate their drink menu without increasing labor or complexity.”

JFC, a key player in the food service industry with 18 recognizable brands such as Smashburger, Jollibee and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, believes strongly in Botrista’s potential to transform the restaurant landscape. “Botrista is a game changer for the beverage industry”, Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong, JFC Chairman said. “We’re investing in a company that enables food service operators to deliver a world-class customer experience and provides substantial runway for sustained profitable growth.”

Botrista will invest the capital to meet surging demand. The company will invest further in AI technology to continue to create data-driven beverage menus for brand partners. In addition, it will allocate resources to R&D to broaden its beverage offerings and continue to seek out global suppliers of the best quality ingredients possible.

Jason Valentine, Chief Strategy Officer for Botrista, highlighted the company’s market reach: “We currently serve partners across 37 states, including national restaurant chains, independent restaurants, college campuses, movie theaters, theme parks, and other alternative venues,” Valentine said. “The timing of this fundraising perfectly aligns with the high demand from new partners and significant interest from growing restaurant brands on a global scale.”

For restaurant executives looking to stay ahead of beverage trends and boost profits, Botrista’s solution offers a compelling opportunity. With its innovative technology and strong financial backing, Botrista is well-positioned to continue shaping the cold beverage landscape in food service, offering a clear vision of the future of drink service.

As Botrista strengthens its confident market position, the company remains focused on driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering value to its partners across the food service industry.