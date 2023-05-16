Boulder, Colorado, is the No. 1 Chipotle College Town

Ever since the first Chipotle location opened across from the University of Denver, Chipotle has been a go-to restaurant for college students craving quick and delicious Real Food. In honor of graduation season, the brand is revealing which college towns eat the most Chipotle.
Collegiate Chipotle Power Ranking
- Boulder, Colorado
- Champaign-Urbana, Illinois
- La Jolla, California
- Athens, Ohio
- Athens, Georgia
- Davis, California
- West Lafayette, Indiana
- Waco, Texas
- Lubbock, Texas
- Gainesville, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Bloomington, Indiana
- Santa Barbara, California
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Tempe, Arizona
- Corvallis, Oregon
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Charlottesville, Virginia
Chipotle is helping fans celebrate the ‘Young & Hungry’ grads in their life with new graduation-themed gift cards. Starting May 19, the first 10,000 guests who purchase $40 or more in graduation-themed gift cards on the Chipotle gift card website will also receive a $10 bonus code while supplies last.
A longtime champion of education, Chipotle is proud to support its crew with the ability to earn a debt-free degree in more than 100 disciplines from more than ten schools in partnership with Guild Education. The brand also helps its team pursue any passion with tuition assistance up to the IRS limit. In 2022, Chipotle awarded $14 million in tuition assistance to more than 4,800 employees.