Boulder, Colorado, is the No. 1 Chipotle College Town

Ever since the first Chipotle location opened across from the University of Denver, Chipotle has been a go-to restaurant for college students craving quick and delicious Real Food. In honor of graduation season, the brand is revealing which college towns eat the most Chipotle.

Collegiate Chipotle Power Ranking

Boulder, Colorado

Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

La Jolla, California

Athens, Ohio

Athens, Georgia

Davis, California

West Lafayette, Indiana

Waco, Texas

Lubbock, Texas

Gainesville, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Bloomington, Indiana

Santa Barbara, California

Iowa City, Iowa

Tempe, Arizona

Corvallis, Oregon

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Scottsdale, Arizona

Charlottesville, Virginia

Chipotle is helping fans celebrate the ‘Young & Hungry’ grads in their life with new graduation-themed gift cards. Starting May 19, the first 10,000 guests who purchase $40 or more in graduation-themed gift cards on the Chipotle gift card website will also receive a $10 bonus code while supplies last.

A longtime champion of education, Chipotle is proud to support its crew with the ability to earn a debt-free degree in more than 100 disciplines from more than ten schools in partnership with Guild Education. The brand also helps its team pursue any passion with tuition assistance up to the IRS limit. In 2022, Chipotle awarded $14 million in tuition assistance to more than 4,800 employees.