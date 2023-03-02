Bounteous Promotes Alexander Mahernia to Managing Director, EVP of Dining

Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, announced that Alexander Mahernia has been promoted from SVP of Experiences to Managing Director, EVP of Dining. In his new role, Mahernia will continue to elevate Bounteous as the go-to partner for retail food service brands looking to transform digitally.

“Alexander is ideally positioned to provide our Dining division with the strategic vision, passion, and energy needed to propel our team and our business forward,” says Michael McLaren, Bounteous President, North America. “Under Alexander’s leadership, the Dining team (encompassing restaurant and convenience) will work to maintain our momentum, partnering with clients to help them achieve their goals to compete and win.”

Mahernia brings 20+ years of digital innovation, software development, advertising and design experience to Bounteous in his role. Prior to joining Bounteous in January of 2022, Mahernia served as Chief Experience and Chief Creative Officer at Hathway, where he provided strategic leadership for a wide range of restaurant and convenience brands, including Wingstop, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Noodles & Co. He has also held numerous C-level positions at digital agencies including WebThink, Web Associates, LEVEL Studios and Rosetta/Razorfish. In his prior positions, Mahernia has worked with some of the world’s most notable brands, including Apple, Netflix, Samsung, Oakley, Disney, Tesla Motors, Burger King, and L'Oreal.

“I’m thrilled to expand upon the successes that Jesse Dundon and Kevin Rice have built within our industry, both with Hathway and as part of Bounteous this past year,” said Mahernia. “We will continue to co-innovate with our clients and work alongside industry-leading partners to create transformative customer experiences that drive real results."

As a veteran in the industry, Mahernia’s work and teams have been recognized by many prestigious awards, including Ad Age’s Global Top 10 Agency, Webbies, Cannes Lions, and more. He was also previously included in DM News National’s 40 Under 40 list.

Bounteous’ expanded go-to-market strategy empowers the fast-growing consultancy to continue to realize its vision of being the preeminent, independent digital innovation partner to the world’s most ambitious companies​.