Bowls for Goals is Back at Chipotle in Honor of Women's World Cup

Chipotle Mexican Grill, an official partner of U.S. Soccer, announced it will bring back its popular Bowls for Goals promotion for the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming matches in New Zealand and Australia. The brand is also rolling out additional programming that will support the USWNT while the team competes in the biggest event in women's soccer.

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of its upcoming international tournament, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed on the USWNT Twitter channel. The first 2,500 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a free digital entrée. Chipotle is also teaming up with teaming up with Chipotle superfans and USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith to launch exclusive digital menu items and behind-the-scenes content.

Fans will also be able to experience Rose and Sophia's go-to training meals while watching the USWNT this summer. The Rose Lavelle Bowl and Sophia Smith Bowl will be available in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.

Rose Lavelle Bowl

Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Guacamole, and a side of Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette Dressing

Sophia Smith Bowl

Chicken, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheese

Rose Lavelle of the U.S. Women's National Team has been a longtime fan of Chipotle's real food and a Chipotle sponsored athlete since 2019. Known for her creative combinations on and off the field, Rose's signature Chipotle hack is the "The Triple Dip," a chip dipped first in guac, then salad dressing, and finally into her bowl.

Sophia's relationship with Chipotle has always been love at first sight. After trying Chipotle for the first time, Sophia found herself asking why no one had told her about it sooner.

Chipotle worked with Rose and Sophia to create behind-the-scenes content that showcases their highlights, setbacks, and comebacks as they prepare for the world's biggest stage, and how Chipotle's real food has been fueling them throughout their careers.

Rose Lavelle "Unwrapped": https://www.instagram.com/p/CunBnJFhvJc/?hl=en

Sophia Smith "Constant Ingredient": https://www.instagram.com/p/Cumq4qBukkD/?hl=en

Over the next few weeks, Chipotle will collaborate on exclusive content with Monica Bosiljevac, current Executive Director of American Outlaws Impact, American Outlaws' charitable arm, and Executive Director and Board President of the Football for the World Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to improving children's quality of life through soccer.

Monica and Chipotle will deliver a special video series from the tournament, including interviews with Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith, 'Inside the Match' segments with fans attending the World Cup, behind-the-scenes content of the American Outlaws' journey to New Zealand and Australia, and gameday footage. Videos will be featured on the American Outlaws social channels (Instagram: @americanoutlaws, Twitter: @AmericanOutlaws).

"The U.S. Women's National Team embodies authenticity, passion, and excellence in everything they do on and off the field," says Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "We're proud to support the team on its journey for an unprecedented 'three-peat' and elevate the viewing experience for fans along the way."

Through August 14, Chipotle is supporting Folds of Honor with its Round Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount in July to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service members. Over the past two years, Chipotle has helped raise more than $1 million to help support Folds of Honor's scholarship program.