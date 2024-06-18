Culver Franchising System has hired Brad O’Bryan to be its chief financial officer. O’Bryan comes to Culver’s after most recently serving as the chief financial officer of Great Wolf Resorts.

A financial professional for more than three decades, O’Bryan possesses extensive leadership experience in finance and accounting through progressive roles at multiple major companies. Before his most recent role with Great Wolf Resorts, he gained valuable experience with Hyatt Hotels, Whirlpool Corporation, Donnelly Corporation and Ernst & Young.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join such a beloved and respected brand,” says O’Bryan. “I admire Culver’s culture of guest service and hospitality, and I look forward to helping the brand continue its impressive trajectory of growth.”

“We’re excited to welcome Brad to the Culver’s family,” adds Culver’s CEO Rick Silva. “I look forward to working closely alongside him to support our franchisees so they can continue doing what they do best: providing an exceptional experience for our outstanding guests.”

O’Bryan replaces previous chief financial officer Michelle Stuttgen, who is retiring after nearly eight years with Culver’s. He will oversee Culver Franchising System’s finance and accounting teams, which support the chain’s franchisees at more than 950 locations in 26 states.