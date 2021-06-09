Brakebush Aids Restaurants with New Signature Crispy Chicken Filets

Brakebush is helping quick-serve establishments, university eateries, independent restaurants and more compete in the crispy chicken sandwich wars with new Brakebush Signature Crispy Chicken Fillets, available in Classic and Spicy.

These new 5.7 oz fillets are designed to simulate scratch-made, back-of-house quality: First, tender breast meat is cut about 20% thicker than other fillets. Then the breast fillet is tumble-marinated, driving juiciness and flavor throughout the muscle. Finally, each fillet is breaded in flour seasoned with salt, pepper, buttermilk and a hint of savory spices, creating a hand-breaded texture and appearance. The Spicy version has the same crispy, juicy fillet as the Classic, but with added cayenne pepper that’s spicy but well-balanced.

These fillets answer operators’ calls to be able to compete in the crispy chicken sandwich wars saving time and labor, as each fillet can be prepared from frozen in just 6.5 minutes.

Interested operators can find more info as well as a promotional toolkit at BrakebushChicken.com/crispy.