This year, foodservice chicken processor Brakebush Brothers, Inc. is marking one century of business. The U.S. family-owned and operated company, headquartered in Westfield, WI, has achieved steady year-over-year growth, resulting in the expansion of teams, facilities, capabilities and market share.

The success of the Brakebush brand has been equated to its historically strong foundation, expertise in the chicken space, highly personalized relationships, and its breadth of over 300 foodservice products which span from innovative, trend-based items to tried-and-true favorites made to perform in today’s kitchens.

Founded in 1925 by brothers William and Otto Brakebush, the company has grown drastically in size while staying true to its humble, hometown values. “Brakebush is as much a culture as it is a manufacturing company,” says Greg Huff, Brakebush President and CEO. “Here in Westfield, we have about 1,000 employees that come to the facility on a daily basis.” In total, Brakebush employs over 2,500 people across the country.

Brakebush continues to remain competitive in the foodservice, chain and industrial markets by investing in the next generation of operator needs via their five production facilities located across the U.S.