Branded Strategic Hospitality Adds New Technology Companies to Portfolio

Branded Strategic Hospitality, an investment and advisory firm focused on early- and growth-stage technology in the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that it has added Picnic, GoTab and Dispatch Goods to its portfolio. The additions bring Branded’s portfolio to 25 investments and marks the company’s entry into the robotics and sustainability space, with continued growth in the mobile payments category.

The Picnic Pizza System automates pizza making. It is a modular, easy-to-use, automated pizza assembly system that uses your exact recipe to top dough with precise amounts of sauce, cheese, meat, and veggies, creating a perfect pizza every time.

GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab. All options can be completed through GoTab’s easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS).

Dispatch Goods is a reusable container marketplace that partners with restaurants, businesses, and consumers to provide reusable container options, enabling brick-and-mortar businesses to reuse containers multiple times.

“Branded is first and foremost a group of Hospitality subject matter experts with boots on the ground experience and a keen sense of knowing what operators want. When building out our portfolio, it’s critical for us to align ourselves with companies that offer real solutions to real problems operators face,” says Branded co-founder and Managing Partner Jimmy Frischling. “Right now, operators are looking to incorporate robotics to assist with human productivity, they are more conscious of waste and learning how their stores can use more sustainable products, and they are turning to tech to increase their digital footprints through one-stop-shop mobile ordering and payment options. We’re thrilled to welcome Picnic, GoTab, and Dispatch Goods into the Branded family.”

In addition to capital, Branded will work with all three companies to sign new operators and build strategic partnerships with other technology companies with shared interests.