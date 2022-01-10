Bread Zeppelin Celebrates 2 Millionth Sale with Giveaway

Dallas-born and based fast casual concept Bread Zeppelin is ringing in 2022 and celebrating the sale of its two millionth Zeppelin by rewarding one lucky fan a year-long supply of its chopped salad meets sandwich signature item. The winner will have 52 trips – one a week – to the counter at their choice of six Dallas-area locations to fill a cored-out, fresh-baked artisan baguette full of fresh ingredients. The giveaway is set to launch on Bread Zeppelin’s Instagram on January 17 and will end on January 24.

To enter, follow Bread Zeppelin on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and for an additional entry, share the post via Instagram story.

“This is such a cool milestone for Bread Zeppelin, and we are so appreciative of the Dallas community’s support in our growth,” says co-founder of Bread Zeppelin, Troy Charhon. “It’s been an amazing eight years, and we are so excited about 2022 as we grow the brand outside of DFW with our inaugural franchise partner.”

Charhon and high school friend Andrew Schoellkopf initially came up with the novel idea for the Zeppelin and their take on elevated salads in 2010, and the duo opened their first restaurant in Las Colinas three years later. In addition to Las Colinas, they now operate across the city in Downtown, Irving, Southlake, Carrollton, and The Colony and debuted a Houston location last year.

Bread Zeppelin guests can choose from an array of fresh ingredients offered in a bowl or Zeppelin. The latter offers a unique twist to a traditional salad and offers a tasty alternative to often messy wraps that easily fall apart. Fans tout their obsession with the combination of flavors and textures as well as options for customizing. Ingredients range from six green and grain bases and nearly 40 veggie, fruit, crunch and cheese items to 22 house-made dressings and a variety of proteins – all marinated and cooked in-house – including grilled flank steak, herb grilled chicken, crispy chicken, roasted turkey, poached shrimp, crispy shrimp and bacon.

The menu also includes daily soups and a dozen signature salads spanning from the Metropolitan Cobb with chicken, avocado, crumbled eggs, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, romaine and iceberg to the Tejano Caesar with choice of steak or chicken plus Cotija cheese, jalapenos, house tortilla strips and romaine. And be sure to save room for the bread pudding, which along with their croutons, is made with the Zeppelins’ cored out stuffing.