BreadHaus, the family-owned European-style bakery nestled in the heart of Grapevine, Texas since 1996, announces an exciting new chapter: franchise opportunities are now available.

With a rich tradition of baking excellence rooted in clean, organic ingredients and old-world artisan techniques, BreadHaus welcomes passionate entrepreneurs to bring its wholesome, handcrafted goodness to new communities.

Founded nearly three decades ago and reinvigorated this past year under the new ownership of husband-and-wife team Bryan and Fara Motta, BreadHaus has continued its legacy of producing scratch-made, preservative-free breads and sweets. With over 400 five-star reviews and demand from loyal customers across Texas and beyond, the time has come to grow the BreadHaus family.

“We’re asked constantly when we’ll open more locations,” says Bryan Motta. “People drive from hours away for our bread and pastries. Now, we’re ready to help others share the BreadHaus experience in their own communities.”

BreadHaus sets itself apart by offering clean-label baked goods made entirely from scratch, using only organic flours, grains, and seeds. From sourdough crafted with just three ingredients to plant-based, whole grain, and rye breads, every loaf is hand-shaped and baked on the hearth of a traditional European deck oven. The long fermentation process enhances both flavor and digestibility—an increasingly valued distinction among health-conscious consumers.

Complementing its artisanal breads is a menu of pretzels, cookies, scones, bars, bundt cakes, and seasonal pies—many of which are vegan or free of dairy and eggs. Guests can also enjoy signature hearth specialties like slow-roasted garlic and perfectly crisp granola, paired with fresh-brewed hot and iced coffee.

BreadHaus is entering the franchise market at a pivotal time in the bakery industry. Today’s consumers are seeking transparency, quality, and healthful alternatives:

67% look for non-GMO baked goods

look for non-GMO baked goods 66% prefer natural ingredients

prefer natural ingredients 64% choose sugar-free options

This growing demand for clean-label, organic offerings position BreadHaus perfectly for expansion.

“BreadHaus isn’t just a bakery—it’s a return to honest, ethical, and sustainable food made with intention,” says Fara Motta. “Our franchisees will be more than business owners; they’ll be stewards of a legacy that nourishes both body and soul.”

BreadHaus’ initial franchise rollout will focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with plans to expand throughout Texas and eventually, into neighboring states. Franchisees will benefit from a trusted brand, proven recipes, and hands-on training to uphold BreadHaus’ high standards for quality and community engagement.

For those with a passion for food, sustainability, and community connection, BreadHaus offers a meaningful business opportunity built on purpose and proven success.