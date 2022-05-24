Brew Theory Marketplace Food Hall to Open in Apopka, Florida

A very exciting addition is brewing in the Central Florida food scene. Brew Theory, Downtown Orlando’s successful contract brewing facility, officially announces the expansion of their brand with the addition of Brew Theory Marketplace food hall coming to Apopka, Florida in Summer 2023. The 12,000 square foot space opening in the new Apopka City Center will house Greater Orlando’s favorite restaurant concepts, a full liquor bar, Brew Theory taproom and various retail tenants. It will also feature exquisite landscaping, a beer garden, tremendous outdoor seating and indoor seating.

Brew Theory was founded in 2018 by craft beer aficionado Jeremy Roberts, who is also Founder/CEO of popular Central Florida-based brewerys Orange County Brewers and Brew Theory. Brew Theory offers end-to-end contact brewing with packaging and distribution services and features a brewery, taproom, podcast space and beer lab where guests can experience the science of beer. Current production partners include: Orange County Brewers, Portland, Maine-headquartered Shipyard Brewing, Sarasota, Florida-based JDub’s Brewing Company, Prosperity Brewing of West Palm Beach, 3 Odd Guys of Apopka and Emerald Republic of Pensacola.

In addition to the Downtown Orlando, Brew Theory is also expanding to open a 50,000 square foot production facility in Sanford, Florida next year and another location in Lowell, Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to elevate the Brew Theory brand with the new Brew Theory Marketplace coming to Apopka next year and to expand with new production facilities opening in Sanford and Lowell,” says Owner/CEO Jeremy Roberts. “Brew Theory Marketplace will be a go-to destination for all Central Florida locals and visitors with best of Orlando restaurants, retail, beer and bar offerings and beautiful grounds for folks to grab lunch, dinner with friends, have a meeting, shop around and stay for a while. Brew Theory has always been committed to making quality beer for our brewery partners since inception, and we will deliver that same top-notch quality, offerings and overall experience with our food hall.”

Brew Theory Marketplace will open Summer 2023 in Apopka City Center located at 580 E. Main Street, Apopka, FL 32703.