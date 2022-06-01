Brisk and Taco Bell Introduce Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea

Brisk, the category-leading iced tea brand known for its refreshing and innovative flavors, is partnering with long-standing partner Taco Bell to officially launch Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, the brand’s first-ever sparkling tea. The unique product innovation combines mouth-watering tropical fruit flavor with plenty of fizz for the ultimate taste adventure and has already started rolling out at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

Brisk Dragon Paradise strikes the perfect balance of tropical dragon fruit, raspberry, and blackberry flavors with a hibiscus tea base, creating a refreshing fizzy sensation that will excite tastebuds and leave fans wanting more. It’s the perfect beverage to kick off the warmer months, especially when paired with Taco Bell favorites. In fact, Taco Bell Rewards members can get their hands on a free Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea (Medium) with a $1.00 purchase at participating Taco Bell restaurants every Friday through June 17*.

“At Brisk, we’re dedicated to celebrating creative individuality and inspiring our passionate, enthusiastic fans with new innovations,” says Katrina McDonald, Senior Director, Pepsi Lipton Joint Venture Brands. “We’re excited to see them try Brisk Dragon Paradise whenever and wherever they might be craving a cool, refreshing beverage.”

“Along with our long-standing partners at Taco Bell, we can’t wait to introduce fans across the country to Brisk Dragon Paradise and look forward to their thoughts on this new sparkling tea,” says Alex Chiavegatti, Senior Director, PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

“PepsiCo and Taco Bell have a history of creating cultural icons, from Mountain Dew Baja Blast to Doritos Locos Tacos, and now the bold new purple Brisk Dragon Paradise,” says Melissa Friebe, Chief Product Marketing & Insights Officer, Taco Bell.

To keep the excitement rolling, this July Brisk is bringing Brisk Dragon Paradise to Miami with an unforgettable food and music experience ahead of one of the most exciting weekends of 2022. This initiative will support up-and-coming music artists and engage music lovers, culture creators and foodies alike. More details including how Taco Bell will show up and how consumers can get in on the epic experience will drop later this summer.