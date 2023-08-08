BRIX Holdings Announces Luke Mandola Jr. as VP of Franchise Sale & Development

Over the past decade, BRIX Holdings LLC has established itself as a premier company in the franchise development space. As BRIX continues their focus on growth by specializing in chains that offer superior products, the Dallas-based company is staying ahead of the curb and is excited to announce Luke Mandola Jr. as its new Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development, strengthening its already savvy executive team.

“I’ve been an admirer of BRIX Holdings from afar for quite some time, so obviously I’m excited to now be a part of this powerhouse,” says Mandola. “Whether at the office in Dallas or being a road warrior when visiting our stores and franchisees, being in the thick of a brand’s development process is something I’m so passionate about and I feel like that passion can really flourish here.”

Having joined BRIX in late June, Mandola has hit the ground running by focusing on elevating the company’s already solid efforts in brand expansion. His first big project will be stepping into the early stages of BRIX’s efforts to create and build its new Friendly’s 2.0 prototype store, with the goal of putting the popular brand back on a strong growth plan, which includes new locations and franchise partners in the coming months.

Boasting over 20 years of experience in the restaurant sector, Mandola joins BRIX after a recent successful stint at Shipley’s Do-Nuts where he was responsible for current franchisee growth, new franchise prospects, real estate development, site selection, design and construction, and training. At Shipley’s, Mandola opened over 100 locations across 11 states – including new market entry in five states, developed the brand’s Design & Construction Manual with an architectural firm, established a Franchise Incentive plan, sold and transferred 20 shops, and signed over 330 commitments through 2029.

“We have obviously placed growth as one of our key strategic priorities going forward, so bringing on Luke to spearhead that makes this feel like a homerun hire,” says BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “With his experience and track record of success, we’re excited to see him help lead our new franchise sales growth and the development of new locations as we look to achieve our lofty targets in what is sure to be a bright future.”

Thus far in 2023, BRIX has already signed six new franchise agreements, overseen the new brand launch of Pizza Jukebox, the upcoming Smoothie Factory + Kitchen flagship site in North Richland Hills, as well as new Orange Leaf and Red Mango openings with existing franchisees.