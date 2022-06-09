    Brix Holdings Brands Offer Deals for Father's Day

    Industry News | June 9, 2022

    Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Red Mango, and Smoothie Factory are celebrating the amazing dads and father figures in our lives with sweet deals this Father's Day.

    Orange Leaf - $5 fill-a-cup for Orange Leaf Rewards Members in-store only. Valid 6/19 at participating locations

    Red Mango - Free 6 oz. Yogurt for Dad in-store only, Club Mango Rewards Members only. Valid 6/19 at participating locations

    Smoothie Factory - $4 off smoothies for Factory Rewards Members in-store only. Valid 6/19 at participating locations

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

