Brix Holdings Brands Offer Deals for Father's Day

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Red Mango, and Smoothie Factory are celebrating the amazing dads and father figures in our lives with sweet deals this Father's Day.

Orange Leaf - $5 fill-a-cup for Orange Leaf Rewards Members in-store only. Valid 6/19 at participating locations

Red Mango - Free 6 oz. Yogurt for Dad in-store only, Club Mango Rewards Members only. Valid 6/19 at participating locations

Smoothie Factory - $4 off smoothies for Factory Rewards Members in-store only. Valid 6/19 at participating locations