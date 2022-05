Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Red Mango, and Smoothie Factory are celebrating the amazing moms and mother figures in our lives with sweet deals this Mother's Day.

On May 8th, Red Mango is offering moms a free 6 oz. yogurt (in-store only), and Smoothie Factory is offering $4 off smoothies.

For preorders made between May 2-6, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is offering $3 off any cake.