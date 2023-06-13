BRIX Holdings Chooses Interface Systems to Help with Business Security

Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses announced that BRIX Holdings (“BRIX”), a leading multi-brand franchising company that specializes in the “better-for-you” quick-service segment, has chosen Interface to deploy managed network, business voice, PCI compliance, business security, and business intelligence solutions for all their franchise locations, including Red Mango Cafe, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, Souper Salad, Orange Leaf, Humble Donut Co, Greenz, Friendly’s and Pizza Jukebox.

Interface’s solutions enable BRIX to offer its franchisees a modern and proven technology template that can be replicated with ease at any number of locations consistently. By choosing Interface’s suite of managed services, BRIX has laid the foundation to accelerate expansion and offers franchise operators a proven technology model to run successful businesses.

Networking and Voice Solutions

Interface’s network-technology-in-box solution includes prefabricated, tamper-proof network cabinets with switches, routers, firewalls, and connectivity needed to keep critical restaurant applications running 24X7. With Interface, BRIX offers its franchisees the option to deploy a reliable network backbone with guaranteed uptime, using a plug-and-play model. Franchise operators now also have the ability to go online at any location in the US without the complexity of dealing with local service providers.

The VoIP solution offers franchise operators the flexibility to configure call handling and routing best suited to improve customer experience and internal productivity.

PCI compliance services allow franchise operators to efficiently address the complexity of managing customer payment data securely. Operators have access to online training, self-assessment questionnaires, and helpful templates to remain PCI compliant.

“One of the bonuses of being a BRIX franchisee is that we help standardize critical technologies and make it as simple as possible so that the franchise operator can focus on the business,” says Carissa DeSantis, Chief Technology Officer, BRIX.

Enhanced Security

With Interface’s remote video monitoring solutions, franchisees now have access to a consistent and reliable security presence without the need to hire expensive guards. With 24X7 monitoring from Interface’s interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC), restaurants have access to a discreet, always-on security solution. Restaurant employees can easily contact trained intervention specialists at the iSOC who can then evaluate the situation and take necessary steps, following predefined protocols. In addition, the solution has a low monthly service cost that makes budgeting easy for franchise operators planning to expand operations.

Business Insights

Following the successful rollout of managed network and physical security solutions, Interface will be working with BRIX to leverage the restaurants’ security cameras to reveal valuable operational information for franchise operators, including ordering times and wait times inside the store and at the drive-thru, table turnover, the effectiveness of self-service kiosks, and gaps in shift management.