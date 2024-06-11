Revel Systems, an open cloud order management platform for restaurant and retail brands, today announced BRIX Holdings will implement Revel at all locations for the following brands: Red Mango Yogurt & Smoothie Café, Smoothie Factory Juice Bar + Kitchen, Pizza Jukebox, Souper Salad, and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt. Revel has already been successfully deployed at over 120 Friendly’s Restaurants locations, which is also owned by BRIX Holdings. Revel worked with BRIX to develop a custom plan that optimized the hardware and software configuration for each additional brand’s unique requirements.

“We chose Revel because we wanted a solution that was going to be easy to implement, easy to train on, and could meet the needs of our diverse portfolio of brands,” said Sherif Mityas, Chief Executive Officer, BRIX Holdings. “The ability to deploy a custom technology strategy has been game changing for Friendly’s as we’ve been able to deliver a better guest experience, delight our employees by giving them the cutting edge tech that makes their jobs easier, while also becoming more efficient. We look forward to realizing the same results once the next set of our brands are live on Revel.”

Revel provides a cloud point of sale (POS) platform that enables the flexibility large restaurant chains need to maximize profits, improve operations, and easily innovate. The Revel open API enables the BRIX Holdings team to easily integrate best-of-breed solutions to the Revel platform in order to deliver a custom solution that aligns with their unique requirements.

Added Mityas, “Given Revel’s flexibility and proven performance, it was a great opportunity for our broad set of franchisees to upgrade to Revel’s modern cloud platform and the substantial benefits it provides.”

“BRIX Holdings has been a tremendous partner throughout the implementation process, which is a key reason the rollout has been so successful and delivered meaningful results for Friendly’s,” said Greg Dukat, Chief Executive Officer, Revel Systems. “We are thrilled BRIX is committed to rolling out Revel at hundreds of new locations and we look forward to continuing our work with their highly-skilled team.”