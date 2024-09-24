BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company encompassing renowned food-service chains including Clean Juice, Friendly’s, Red Mango, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, Orange Leaf, and more, held its first-ever all-brands conference in New Orleans earlier this month, on September 9-10. The event brought together over 350 attendees from the portfolio’s eight brands, including franchisees, suppliers, vendors and BRIX corporate support staff. Together the network celebrated the theme of connection, honoring the collective’s strength, knowledge and achievements.

“The BRIX family of brands shared a few special days in New Orleans for our first all-brands CONNECT Conference. It was an excellent opportunity to strengthen the relationships across our franchisees and brands, to learn from our shared experiences and create a shared vision for our future,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “We were honored to support and recognize our franchisees and supplier partners who make everything we do possible. While this was BRIX’s first all-brands conference, it certainly won’t be the last as we continue to focus on aggressively growing our brands and our overall portfolio moving forward.”

BRIX presented a number of awards during the conference recognizing vendors and suppliers for their innovative and unwavering support as valued partners across the BRIX portfolio. As our people are the backbone of our brands and locations, BRIX also recognized anniversaries for owners and managers who have been with their brand or restaurant ranging from 0-40+ years. Franchisee partners were also recognized for outstanding achievements for specific store performance in each of the brands based on Best Overall Sales, Best Overall Comp Sales, Most Improved and Best Guest Experience.

At the conference, the BRIX Holdings network hosted keynote speaker Amanda Gore to kick off the event with conversations and activities to inspire connections and tips on how to be better leaders. BRIX leadership conducted various sessions throughout the conference for the franchisees, creating space for owners to learn from other franchisees, meet the vendors, and engage in meaningful conversations with the executive teams.

The conference was another milestone for BRIX Holdings, as 2024 has been an exciting year for the brand so far. Other 2024 noteworthy developments include BRIX’s acquisition of Clean Juice into its portfolio of brands, growing the network to over 325 locations combined, the opening of the new Friendly’s location in Orlando near Disney Springs and several new Orange Leaf and Clean Juice openings around the nation, with more to come before the end of the year.