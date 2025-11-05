BRIX Holdings, the multi-concept franchising company behind Friendly’s and a portfolio of beloved restaurant brands, today announced the appointment of Erik Jensen as vice president of marketing.

A seasoned marketing executive with a proven track record for leading high-impact omnichannel campaigns, Jensen brings a unique blend of agency and in-house experience to the role. He previously held senior leadership positions at Denny’s and Keurig Dr Pepper, and has led major accounts at Foote, Cone & Belding and DDB. Over the course of his career, he has led digitally driven growth, full-funnel marketing strategies and category-disrupting activations resulting in Effie, Cannes Lion and ADDY awards.

“Erik brings vast experience working with iconic brands and restaurant leaders, paired with a strategic approach that aligns with our long-term growth projections,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “His expertise in developing breakthrough marketing campaigns and strengthening connections with guests will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our portfolio and pursue new opportunities.”

In his new role, Jensen will lead marketing strategy, brand development, innovation and consumer engagement efforts across Friendly’s and BRIX’s family of brands.

“Returning to the restaurant and hospitality sector feels like a homecoming,” Jensen said. “BRIX’s entrepreneurial energy and the rich heritage of brands like Friendly’s offer compelling opportunities to build, experiment and directly influence momentum. I look forward to contributing to the continued evolution and success of these iconic concepts.”