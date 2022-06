BRIX Holdings Names Pamela Hunt Chief Financial Officer

BRIX Holdings, LLC, announced the appointment of Pamela Hunt as its chief financial officer. Hunt has more than 20 years of experience as a financial and operational leader for global organizations. In her new position, Hunt will oversee the BRIX Holdings’ finance organization and all financial activities including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and tax for the BRIX Holdings’ portfolio companies, which includes Friendly’s Restaurants, Orange Leaf, Red Mango, Smoothie Factory and other brands.

“This is an exciting time to be joining BRIX Holdings. With its strong management team, portfolio of quality brands, and solid shared-services platform, the company is poised for growth,” says Hunt. “I look forward to working with the entire BRIX team to support our restaurants and franchise owners and to expanding the BRIX portfolio.”

Hunt was most recently vice president of finance and accounting at Bioworld Merchandising, a manufacturer and distributor of headwear and related accessories, where she led all aspects of the company’s financial activities. Prior to that, Hunt oversaw the accounting operations of On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, a chain of Tex-Mex casual dining restaurants, as the brand’s vice president and controller.

“We are delighted to have Pam join the BRIX team as we reimagine and expand the great consumer brands in our portfolio. Her proven financial expertise and leadership skills, as well as her operational experience, will help drive our next phase of growth,” adds John Antioco, Chairman of BRIX Holdings.

The current BRIX Holdings’ portfolio includes the Red Mango Yogurt Café Juice Bar, Smoothie Factory Juice Bar, Orange Leaf and Friendly’s.