Broaster Company Teams with Fazoli's on Wings Launch

Broaster Company, an industry leader in branded food concepts and manufacturer of high-quality foodservice equipment, has announced its partnership with Fazoli’s to support the brand’s launch of wings by providing locations across the country with their VF-3 Ventless Fryer equipment.

Fazoli’s is now offering wings as part of its core menu, available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering and delivery. Broaster’s SmartTouch VF-3 Ventless Fryer is the equipment of choice for this new core menu item and is being used in all 220 Fazoli’s locations and quickly growing in 28 states. The fryer currently facilitates in offering perfectly cooked, bone-in and boneless chicken with plans to use the fryer for other menu items in the future.

The Broaster SmartTouch Ventless Fryer—VF-3—is an easy-to-operate fryer built for convenient food production. With the ability to cook up to 3 lbs. of food per load, the space-saving fryer boasts a full-color touch screen display programmable for up to 100 menu items, has a unique Auto-Comp feature that automatically adjusts cooking time and does not require a hood.

“When it comes to providing equipment for perfectly cooked chicken, Broaster has mastered the technology for restaurant operators, taking the guess work out of cooking chicken consistently and efficiently,” says Jay Cipra, President & CEO of Broaster. “Our VF-3 Ventless Fryer simplifies the cooking process with state-of-the-art technology, giving operators the ability to perfect efficiency and consistency in the kitchen.”

Fazoli’s corporate locations adopted the VF-3 fryer in October of 2020, with all other franchise locations currently rolling out their wings using the Broaster Company equipment.

“We are very excited to debut wings,” says Fazoli’s Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “Though we are an Italian brand, we wanted to expand and explore new ways to innovate our menu to provide guests with something they’d never expect from us. Our team has been working very hard to perfect our wing recipes, testing and evolving sauces to provide the best variety and flavor for our guests. This is only the beginning, and the new equipment opens up even more possibilities to continue to innovate and enhance our menu.”

With more than 65 years of experience and thousands of operators worldwide, Broaster Company leads the industry in equipment technology and chicken innovation.