Brooke Cabrera Joins Jersey Mike’s as Director of Real Estate, Northeast

Jersey Mike’s Subs announced that Brooke Cabrera is joining the national sub sandwich franchise as Director of Real Estate, Northeast.

Previously, Cabrera was a Vice President and Market Director of Real Estate at JPMorgan Chase & Co for the past five years. In her position at Chase, she oversaw the bank’s retail branch expansion in New England, opening branches in seven states across the northeast. Her responsibilities entailed high level market strategy, site identification, lease negotiation and coordinated partnership with her construction counterparts. Prior to JPMorgan, Cabrera was a commercial real estate office leasing broker at Colliers International where she represented both tenants and landlords predominately focused on the Manhattan market.

“The Northeast is hungry for Jersey Mike’s,” says Brian Sommers, chief development officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Brooke will be a tremendous asset to our rapidly growing franchise as we continue executing our strategic growth plan in the Northeast, especially in New England. Her proven dealmaking track record will help us expand our reach, helping franchise owners secure best-in-class locations.”

In September 2022, Jersey Mike’s entered the last of the New England states, opening its first Vermont location in Williston. Jersey Mike’s is now in 49 states across the country and expects to enter Alaska in 2023.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with nearly 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”